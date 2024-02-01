Mizuho Raises Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target to $64.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NXT. Northland Securities upgraded Nextracker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nextracker from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nextracker from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Nextracker in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.18.

NXT traded up $7.75 on Thursday, hitting $53.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,940,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,785. Nextracker has a 1-year low of $28.24 and a 1-year high of $54.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Nextracker by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,927,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,319,000 after buying an additional 446,034 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Nextracker in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,908,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Nextracker by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 122,554 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nextracker in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Nextracker by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

About Nextracker

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

