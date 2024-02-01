Atria Investments Inc Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,767 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in ANSYS by 276.9% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 854.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANSS. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $327.83 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 59.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $323.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.88.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.57 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,827,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,827,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

