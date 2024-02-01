Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 35,259 Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Brunswick as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,033,000 after acquiring an additional 263,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Brunswick by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,612,000 after acquiring an additional 53,083 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brunswick by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,180,000 after acquiring an additional 97,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,798,000 after acquiring an additional 24,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC opened at $80.62 on Thursday. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $99.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

A number of research firms have commented on BC. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

