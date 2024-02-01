Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TER. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 145.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,621.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,621.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $96.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.46. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

