South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.05% of Columbia Banking System worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 33,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COLB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $20.16 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Banking System

In other news, CEO Clint Stein purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $199,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,736.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Clint Stein acquired 9,500 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,736.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Schultz purchased 8,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $174,518.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,870 shares in the company, valued at $853,729.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 25,559 shares of company stock valued at $530,863. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Featured Articles

