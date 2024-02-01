Keystone Financial Services Purchases 4,293 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Keystone Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $666,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $390,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $450,000.

Shares of LCTU stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,717. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

