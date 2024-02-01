Keystone Financial Services Purchases 3,685 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Keystone Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.67. 223,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,446. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $46.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.12.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

