iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Services

Keystone Financial Services decreased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 119,605.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,295 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,336,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 426.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 186,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after buying an additional 150,855 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,656,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 82.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 93,549 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

USXF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.11. The company had a trading volume of 19,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,937. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.05. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.31 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.