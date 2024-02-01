Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,555 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of United States Steel worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 181.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 60.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in United States Steel by 171.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,458 shares of company stock valued at $13,049,275. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on X shares. Argus lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of X stock opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.35. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.07.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

