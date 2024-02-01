Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Purchased by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 2.10% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EGRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,590.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,348 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $34.56. The company has a market capitalization of $76.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

