Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 300 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Ameren were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the first quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 218.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ameren in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the second quarter worth $36,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEE. Barclays raised their target price on Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren stock opened at $69.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $91.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

