Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 21,200 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPX. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $66.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $79.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.88 and a 200-day moving average of $62.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $87,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,479.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,873 shares of company stock worth $581,966 in the last ninety days. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.