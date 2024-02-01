Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 400 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $501,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 82,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.2 %

MKC opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average of $72.49. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

