Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Grows Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,438 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned 0.17% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $22,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $78,260,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,648,000 after acquiring an additional 874,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,552,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,138,000 after acquiring an additional 448,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWK. StockNews.com raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.09.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

NYSE SWK opened at $92.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $104.21.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

