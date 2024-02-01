Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $79,000.

NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.48 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0622 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

