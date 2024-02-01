Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,765 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 171.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 41.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 288.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 22.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAP opened at $148.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.42 and a 52 week high of $160.15.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The bank reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($0.13). Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.20 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.60.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

