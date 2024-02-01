Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $719.72 million during the quarter. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 42.96% and a return on equity of 18.36%.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SGIOY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 26,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.47. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $12.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average of $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.19.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

