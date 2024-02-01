Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 447,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,851 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $19,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,344,000 after buying an additional 57,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,629,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,021,000 after buying an additional 112,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,146,000 after buying an additional 1,629,709 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,007,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,180,000 after acquiring an additional 77,540 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $5,073,205.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $5,073,205.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $200,112.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,767 shares of company stock worth $12,501,876. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.88.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 1.4 %

SFM opened at $50.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.15. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $52.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

