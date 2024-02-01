Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $1.55 Million in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,342 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth $215,687,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 8.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,493,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,543,000 after buying an additional 531,875 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $102,351,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 68.1% in the second quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,131,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,356,000 after buying an additional 2,079,676 shares in the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $39.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.46. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $40.54.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DKNG. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Argus raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $28,702,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,654.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $28,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $109,508.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at $96,450,224.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,918,800 shares of company stock worth $110,258,006 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

