Qsemble Capital Management LP Grows Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 73.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLDR. Stephens dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.53.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE BLDR opened at $173.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.31 and a 200 day moving average of $140.86. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.69 and a 1 year high of $179.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.