Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 30,500 Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 7,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Murphy Oil by 291.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Murphy Oil by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUR opened at $38.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.22. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $48.47.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.24 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.44%.

MUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

