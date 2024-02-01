64,900 Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 46.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of BEN stock opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.24. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.05.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

