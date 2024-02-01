VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 225.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,807,000 after purchasing an additional 59,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,312,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,406,000 after purchasing an additional 160,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $839,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $518,176,000 after acquiring an additional 50,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $406,537,000 after acquiring an additional 107,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,736,613.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.84, for a total value of $26,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,207.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,306 shares in the company, valued at $100,736,613.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,464 shares of company stock worth $9,329,569. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRSN opened at $198.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.93. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.44 and a twelve month high of $229.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.30.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

