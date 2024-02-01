Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $1.93 Million Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 3,186.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MOS. Mizuho lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.06.

Mosaic Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE MOS opened at $30.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

