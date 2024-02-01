Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 123,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 443,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth $1,046,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repligen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other Repligen news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total transaction of $557,328.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,431.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Trading Down 2.1 %

RGEN opened at $189.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.30, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.03. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.98.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Repligen

About Repligen

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.