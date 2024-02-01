Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $25.50 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,358,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,445,000 after buying an additional 77,634 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 344,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,077,000 after purchasing an additional 116,125 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 527,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.90.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

