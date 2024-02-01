Americana Partners LLC Acquires 890 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,026 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $113.79 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $136.79. The stock has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

