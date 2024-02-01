Americana Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Americana Partners LLC increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $349,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,517,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth about $11,645,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $655,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ETD opened at $29.13 on Thursday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $36.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $739.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $167.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

