Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.82. The company had a trading volume of 556,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,501. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Novartis has a one year low of $79.98 and a one year high of $108.78. The company has a market capitalization of $222.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Novartis alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Novartis by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVS

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.