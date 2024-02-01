Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22), RTT News reports. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS.

Aflac Trading Down 7.9 %

Aflac stock traded down $6.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.64. 1,181,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,482. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.90. Aflac has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $86.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,313,859 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aflac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth $42,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth $44,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

