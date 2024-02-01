Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $268,000 in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in WW International in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in WW International by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WW International in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in WW International in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in WW International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

WW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of WW International in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

In other WW International news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $144,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,998. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $3.76 on Thursday. WW International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. WW International had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $214.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that WW International, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

