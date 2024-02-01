Advisors Preferred LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 58.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 16,818 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,284,000 after buying an additional 75,933 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,267,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 26,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,662,000.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $66.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.53 and its 200 day moving average is $61.84. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $69.72.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.