Advisors Preferred LLC Takes $532,000 Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.43.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,291,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,258,828.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,511,615. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

ANF opened at $101.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.97. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $106.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.65. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

