Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires New Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,071,086.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,947,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $795,182.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,456.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,071,086.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,206 shares of company stock worth $3,663,489 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

IRM opened at $67.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.06, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.06. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $70.66.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

