Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:XT opened at $57.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.98. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

