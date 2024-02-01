Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases Shares of 21,180 First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 178,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 17,573 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 263.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 33,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MARB opened at $19.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average is $20.12. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $20.45. The company has a market capitalization of $69.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.07.

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Profile

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.