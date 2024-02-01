Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,172 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of New Mountain Finance worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 31,442.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,738,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,240,000 after buying an additional 3,726,217 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,673,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,255,000 after acquiring an additional 277,472 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,714,000 after acquiring an additional 34,259 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 837.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 977,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 873,440 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 748,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 136,616 shares during the period. 32.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Price Performance

NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $12.88 on Thursday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $94.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.71 million. Equities analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is presently 113.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on NMFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

New Mountain Finance Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

