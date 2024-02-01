Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,375,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,401,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,770,000 after acquiring an additional 769,928 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,975,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,072,730,000 after purchasing an additional 658,163 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $1,252,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Melius Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Melius raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.39.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $167.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $268.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.03 and a 1-year high of $184.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

