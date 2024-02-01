Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of DFS opened at $105.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.06. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Discover Financial Services

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.