T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 377.9% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 57.4% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.9% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 650,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,242,000 after acquiring an additional 83,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $594,173.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,510.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $108.45 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.67 and a 200-day moving average of $106.03. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.36.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

