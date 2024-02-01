Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 1,806.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,649 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Amdocs by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 541,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,729,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,232,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $91.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $78.38 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amdocs in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

