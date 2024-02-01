iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truefg LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

EFA stock opened at $75.04 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

