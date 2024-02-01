Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 36,157 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.32.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $132.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $237.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.26 and its 200-day moving average is $132.87.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

