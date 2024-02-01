Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $205,000 in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,994 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 27.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 76.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 43.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 340.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boise Cascade

In other news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $545,987.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $170,575.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $545,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCC. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.20.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

BCC stock opened at $135.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $59.32 and a one year high of $139.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.42.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

