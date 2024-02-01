AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Shares Gap Up to $6.21

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.21, but opened at $6.55. AlTi Global shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 383 shares.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of AlTi Global from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.33.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $49.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AlTi Global by 50.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of AlTi Global during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AlTi Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of AlTi Global by 5,430.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in AlTi Global during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

