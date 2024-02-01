Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $104.00 to $117.00. The stock had previously closed at $99.74, but opened at $105.07. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Qorvo shares last traded at $105.09, with a volume of 621,928 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on QRVO. Citigroup downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.11.

In other news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,257,242.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -104.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.54.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

