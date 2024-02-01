Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Shares Gap Up to $18.91

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.91, but opened at $19.81. Deluxe shares last traded at $20.54, with a volume of 67,936 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Deluxe Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.26. The stock has a market cap of $858.57 million, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Deluxe had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deluxe Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deluxe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,991,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,027,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,303,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

See Also

