ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Gap Up to $1.90

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.90, but opened at $2.00. ChargePoint shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 2,973,511 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.23.

ChargePoint Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $836.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.63.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 119.40% and a negative net margin of 81.10%. The firm had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $33,867.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 855,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,391.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 38,375 shares of company stock worth $92,868 in the last ninety days. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in ChargePoint by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

