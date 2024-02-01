Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 593,130 shares of company stock worth $146,487,062 over the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.3 %

STZ opened at $245.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $210.15 and a one year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

