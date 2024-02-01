Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 304 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Linde by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.86.

Linde Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:LIN opened at $404.83 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $318.88 and a 1-year high of $434.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $408.38 and a 200 day moving average of $392.00. The firm has a market cap of $196.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.